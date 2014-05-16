New Internet market report from MindCommerce: "Internet of Things (IOT) Leaders: Intel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The world is moving beyond standalone devices into a new era in which everything is connected. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure. Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. One term used for this concept is "Object Hyperlink", which refers to the notion of extending the Internet to objects and locations in the real world. In other words, the Internet is associated with (or mapped to) the real world by attaching object tags with URLs as meta-objects to tangible objects or locations.
In all cases, there is a need for communication, which may occur over great distances or within close proximity to the item. Examples include everything from telemetry applications such as monitoring remote electric utility infrastructure via wireless connections via machine-to-machine (M2M) connections to proximity applications such as reader-tag interactions that occur via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions involving Near Field Communications (NFC) or other methods.
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Leading companies in IoT are the pioneers in establishing the vision, infrastructure, technologies, and solutions for the networks, applications, and solutions that will power the future of non-human communications.
As part of its series of reports focused on Internet of Things (IoT) Leaders, this report evaluates: Intel
This report is a must-read for anyone interested to learn more about IoT, leading companies, technologies, and solutions.
Save time and gain valuable insights into the current status of IoT, future direction, and market opportunities.
Target Audience:
- Application developers and aggregators
- Managed service and middleware companies
- Wireless network operators and service providers
- Data management and predictive analysis companies
- Sensor, presence, location, and detection solution providers
- Internet identity management, privacy, and security companies
- M2M, Internet of Things (IoT), and general telecommunications companies
- Wireless infrastructure (cellular, WiMAX, WiFi, RFID/NFC, and Beacon) providers
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