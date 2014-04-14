Fast Market Research recommends "Investigation Report on China Aripiprazole Market, 2009-2018" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Description
Schizophrenia is a common mental disorder. Data shows that mental illness has exceeded cardiovascular system, respiratory diseases and malignant tumors and turns into the heaviest social burden. Statistics shows that by the end of 2013 there have been over 10 million schizophrenia patients in China, and the number is still increasing year after year.
Schizophrenia is a chronic persistent disease with recurrent deterioration. Only a small number of patients can be healed. It requires long-term treatment and close coordination between doctors, families and patients. Medication is the main method to treat schizophrenia while others such as psychotherapy are merely adjuvant treatment that cannot replace medication.
Aripiprazole is a new generation of antipsychotic drugs developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the trade name "Abilify". It was firstly launched in the U.S. at the fourth quarter of 2002 and used in schizophrenia clinical treatment. Aripiprazole's sales revenue in the U.S. was USD 500 million in 2003 and USD 1 billion in 2006, and it grew by 50% in 2006. Abilify is sold worldwide by Otsuka and BMS. Its global sales revenue was about USD 4.2 billion in 2012. Evidence shows that aripiprazole is overall safe for long-term clinical treatment of schizophrenia.
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In China, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. spent 3 years developing the medication and finally received new drug certificate and production approval on December 20, 2006. It was approved to the market by the CFDA.
Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturers began to apply for aripiprazole generic drug production in 2003. As of early 2014 there are 4 approved manufacturers in China.
According to CRI's investigation on Chinese sample hospital market, the CAGR of sales revenue of aripiprazole was about 40% from 2007 to 2012, which was higher than the overall growth rate of antipsychotic drug market in China.
Otsuka and Lundbeck announced in November 2013 that the marketing authorization application (MAA) of the long-acting version of the antipsychotic drug Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole) was approved by the European Commission (EC) as a monthly intramuscular injection dosage form drug to treat adult schizophrenia patients who take aripiprazole orally. Similar drugs are expected to appear on Chinese market very soon.
Due to economic development and lifestyle changes, incidence of schizophrenia in China is predicted to increase in the next few years. Since people's income increases and health care improves, demand of antipsychotic drugs in China will continue to grow as well as the market size of aripiprazole.
Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:
- Market Share of Aripiprazole Produced by Different Enterprises in China Hospital Market
- Sales Price of Aripiprazole in China Hospital Market
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