Fast Market Research recommends "Iran: Hope for the economy following sanctions breakthrough?" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Decades of abrasive diplomacy and mutual suspicion about the Iranian government's decision to engage in uranium enrichment have led to strong sanctions from the international community. Following the election of more conciliatory presidents in both the US and Iran, negotiations to temporarily lift economic sanctions in exchange for slowing in progress of uranium enrichment have been achieved.
Report Features and Benefits
- Analysis of the current sanction regime imposed on Iran, its origins and consequences.
- What a potential amelioration of Iranian international relations could mean for the local and wider economy.
- Analysis of the short term impact of the negotiations, what could go wrong, and other issues with the Iranian economy
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Report Highlights
Iran has faced economic sanctions since 2002 because of its desire to enrich uranium and intransigence in clarifying its purposes. The UN, US, and EU have since progressively stepped up their economic pressure. Consequently the Iranian economy has suffered, with high unemployment, inflation, and a collapse in oil revenues.
Following the breakthrough in negotiations, a respite has been achieved for the country, and parties both domestically and internationally are eyeing Iran's potential. A large population of highly skilled workers, a nominally diversified economy, and large oil and gas reserves has caught the eye of many investors.
The deal has bought a reprieve for six months, but many factors must be addressed in order to make it sustainable. Both parties have elements seeking to deride the deal. There are other issues with Iranian economy; a wave of policy liberalization aimed at freeing up the market didn't quite work when governmental factions acquired many assets.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- Why has Iran been subject to international trade sanctions, and what impact has this had upon the economy?
- What does the deal in Geneva mean for the Iranian economy?
- What is wrong with the current deal and what could possibly undermine it?
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