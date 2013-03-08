Recently Released Market Study: Iraq Defence & Security Report Q2 2013

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Iraq Defence & Security Report Q2 2013"
The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that Iraq remains at serious risk of fragmentation, partly as a result of the failure of its political parties to work together, and also due to the increasingly bloody insurgency that continues to take the lives of hundreds of civilians each month.
A new offensive by al-Qaeda in the second half of 2012 has caused hundreds of deaths in dozens of towns and cities across the country, with the security services seemingly powerless to stop them. Regionally, Iraq remains highly vulnerable to instability in Syria and also to the designs of Iran, which continues to wield undue influence over Iraqi affairs. Internally, Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has worsened sectarian tensions by failing to deliver on a promise to implement a power-sharing agreement designed to safeguard the rights of the country's different ethnic and religious groups.
The US still aims to support Iraq through arms sales and other programmes, but even this intention is being challenged by Baghdad's failure to use all the funds that Washington has allocated for it.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- Fully updated orders of battle for the country's army, air force and navy.
- Details of ongoing and aspirational defence procurement programmes across the country's armed forces.
- A detailed description of the country's defence decision-making apparatus and its grand strategy.
