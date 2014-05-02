Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Iraq Defence & Security Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- BMI expects the Iraqi defence budget to be worth US$22.4bn in 2014. This will be a significant increase from the US$18.6bn which Iraq spent on defence in 2013. By 2018, we see Iraq spending US$44.06bn on defence.
The government of Iraq remains locked in a violent struggle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The ISIL is said to be capable of mounting up to 40 large-scale attacks per month and is currently thought to have around 7,000 personnel under arms. The movement has scored some significant victories in Iraq and succeeded in occupying parts of Fallujah. The Iraqi Army's response to the ISIL occupation of the city of Fallujah was an all-out assault against ISIL strongholds in the city, which commenced on January 4 2014.
As regards procurement activity, in February 2014, Iraq concluded a deal with Pakistan to acquire Super Mushak trainers to equip its air force. Similarly, Iraq has lodged a request with the United States for the supply of Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems to equip its air force. In order to assist with its counter insurgency efforts, Iraq received 50 AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-ground missiles in December 2013.
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