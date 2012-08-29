New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- BMI View: Iraq has the greatest potential for oil production growth in the Middle East region. BMI believes that potential exists for almost 8mn barrels per day (b/d) of crude output by the end of the forecast period in 2021. This falls short of government expectations and the combined capability of all projects involving international oil company (IOC) partners. However, likely project slippage, technical difficulties, political instability, infrastructure lag and OPEC production policy are all issues that provide risks to the downside against the most optimistic projections.
We highlight the following trends and developments in Iraq's oil and gas sector:
- Unappealing licensing terms, regulatory uncertainty and ongoing security concerns continue to undermine the development of Iraq's post-war oil industry. Baghdad's latest round has drawn just three successful bids. Without improved terms and increased IOC interest, Iraq will find it very difficult to meet its ambitious oil production target of 11mn b/d by 2020.
- BMI sees Iraq crossing the 6mn b/d oil production mark by 2016, with the largest contributions being made by the giant southern fields, such as Rumaila, Zubair and West Qurna-I. Much of this increase depends on the successful execution of the water injection project being led by USbased ExxonMobil.
- Consumption of oil is set to exceed 1mn b/d by 2018, based on higher demand for refined fuels as the economy expands and from the country's growing power needs. The huge increase in crude production and export volumes implies a spectacular rise in state revenues, which should filter through to much greater macroeconomic strength.
- Iraq's refining segment may struggle to attract the investment necessary to substantially reduce imports of refined fuels. We have pencilled in an ongoing programme of refinery expansion, but plans are somewhat vague and domestic capacity looks set to remain well below refined products consumption levels.
- Iraq's natural gas sector has substantial potential, both through the capture of associated gas (through the Basra Gas joint venture) and through the development of non-associated fields. We see gas output ramping up significantly after 2013, with small exports starting as early as 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil & Gas Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q2 2012
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Marathon Oil Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- BP p.l.c. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EXCO Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EOG Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Twoco Petroleums Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011