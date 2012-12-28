Recently Released Market Study: Ireland Beer Market Insights 2012

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Ireland Beer Market Insights 2012"
A detailed market research report on the Ireland beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Ireland beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The beer market is forecast to decline by around 2% in 2012 with lager continuing to lead the market but with consumption likely to be flat. The stout and ale segments are forecast to decline by just over 6% each.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Cross border shopping for beer is waning and as a consequence more beer is likely to be bought and consumed in the Republic which is good news for Irish brewers and retailers. The reduction in beer excise and also the reduction in VAT from 21.5% to 21% at the beginning of 2010 helped retailers in 2011.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Ireland Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Ireland Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable, multi-serve vs. single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DIAGEO IRELAND, HEINEKEN IRELAND, BARRY FITZWILLIAM MAXXIUM, BULMERS LTD, COMANS WHOLESALE LTD, THE GLEESON GROUP, MOLSON COORS IRELAND, RICHMOND MARKETING
