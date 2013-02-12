Recently Released Market Study: Israel Information Technology Report Q1 2013

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Israel Information Technology Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- BMI View: Israeli IT spending is expected to reach US$6.0bn in 2012, up 5%. In Q112, several indicators suggested moderating consumer demand, but vendors still reported a solid trading environment for IT services across industrial, government, defence and financial services segments. The current rate of PC penetration, while high for the region, represents potential for organic growth.
Household penetration is estimated at around 75%. The Israeli IT market should gain enough momentum from key sectors to expand at a CAGR of 7% over BMI's 2013-2017 forecast period, due to momentum from key segments.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$2.5bn in 2011 to US$2.6bn in 2012, +3% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, but Israeli businesses are investing more to facilitate expansion and development.
Software Sales: US$1.3bn in 2011 to US$1.3bn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification, but device and data proliferation will drive spending on customer relationship management (CRM), databases and business intelligence.
IT Services Sales: US$2.0bn in 2011 to US$2.1bn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification but key segments such as government and defence will be a continued source of opportunities.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Israel's IT rating score was 66.3 out of 100.0, up on the previous quarter. Israel has regained first place in our latest RRR table, ahead of both Qatar and the UAE.
Key Trends & Developments
- BMI forecasts overall solid growth for the Israeli IT market for 2012, despite a deteriorating external economic environment. Businesses will maintain a cautious attitude to IT investments due to uncertainty about a sustainable global economic recovery in key export markets. There should, however, be growth in areas such as business intelligence, server virtualisation, mobile devices and cloud computing.
- New cloud computing offerings and increased competition in this segment should fuel further demand from users. Particular areas of opportunity for cloud computing include banking and retailing as organisations in those fields look to save money on hardware investments. Businesses will, not only seek to make cost savings, but will look to boost efficiency and increase flexibility of response to customer needs.
