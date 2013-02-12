Recently Released Market Study: Israel Telecommunications Report 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Israel Telecommunications Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- BMI View: Competition in the mobile and internet markets has received a welcome boost following the licensing of two new 3G mobile network operators and a host of mobile virtual network operators. The existing players were cutting prices and unveiling 'unlimited call' schemes ahead of the May 2012 launches of HOT Mobile and Golan Telecom and this is reflected in lower ARPUs. While this move benefits consumers, operators' margins are under pressure and - in order to contain costs - operators such as Partner have begun laying off staff and streamlining their operations. Partner was itself put up for sale in 2012, but Hutchison Whampoa ultimately decided not to complete the deal based on Partner's current valuations. Regulatory moves to cut interconnection and roaming rates will further weigh on operators and consolidation remains a distinct possibility.
Key Data
- Mobile subscriber numbers fell markedly in the period to Q112 as consumers switched to MVNOs and, from Q212 to the two new mobile operators. We project continued growth in the mobile market through to 2017, but this will largely cannibalise existing user bases.
- ARPU is expected to fall quite significantly between 2012 and 2017, mostly due to aggressive price competition as well as regulator-imposed reductions to interconnection and roaming rates.
Key Trends & Developments
Two new mobile network operators entered the market in May 2012, bringing the total number of operators to five. In addition, a number of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) joined the fray during H112, substantially increasing competition and forcing the existing players to respond with heavily revised pricing plans, centering around 'unlimited' usage. The market was already shrinking as some customers deferred renewing existing contracts or stopped using prepaid connections while they waited to see what the new operators would offer in terms of pricing. In the meantime, a number of new MVNOs took advantage of demand for low-cost services and succeeded in taking some market share for themselves.
