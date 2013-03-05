Recently Released Market Study: Japan Freight Transport Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Japan Freight Transport Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- GDP Forecasts Reduced Again
With general elections due at the end of 2012 and a series of poor data releases questioning the underlying health of the economy, BMI has reined in its projections for Japan. Against a background of still-weak global and Chinese demand, and a difficult domestic scenario, dominated by high debt levels and domestic legislative gridlock (which we don't see coming to a quick end under the new government) prospects for GDP growth are at best modest. We are now estimating growth of 0.5% in 2012, rising to 0.9% in 2013.
Both these numbers are lower than what we were hoping for in our last quarterly report, and the main risk lies on the downside. We cannot rule out a scenario where Japan drops back into recession in 2013. On the medium term we think growth will average a disappointing 1.1% per annum over the next five years.
While the gloomy economic picture acts as a constraint for the freight sector as a whole, there are some rays of light here and there. After sharp reductions in capacity, All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL), the country's two main airlines, are making profits again, and reporting some monthly increases in air freight carried. There are signs that the country's automobile exports are set to rise, boosting shipping companies active in this specialised area.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- Air freight tonnes forecast to grow by 1.0% in 2013 to 1.815mn tonnes, beginning a recovery after the estimated 10.0% contraction in 2012. Average annual growth over the next five years is expected at 1.8%, ahead of GDP.
- Road freight tonnes hauled in 2013 forecast to grow 2.6% to 4.842bn tonnes, with average annual growth also at 2.6% through to 2017.
- Rail freight tonnes will edge up by 0.3% in 2013 to 34.884mn tonnes, recovering from an estimated drop of 11.5% in 2012.We project average annual growth of 0.7% during our forecast period, slower than GDP.
- Port of Tokyo 2013 tonnage throughput forecast to grow 3.1% to 88.896mn tonnes, with average annual growth of 2.9% during our forecast period to 2017.
- Port of Nagoya 2013 tonnage throughput forecast to grow 1.2% to 188.918mn tonnes, with average annual growth of 2.8% over the medium term.
Key Trends and Developments
DHL Launches New Korea- Japan Service
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- India Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013