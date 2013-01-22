Recently Released Market Study: Japan Infrastructure Report Q1 2013

New Construction market report from Business Monitor International: "Japan Infrastructure Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- BMI View: Although reconstruction efforts following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami have started, we believe that significant progress has yet to be made on a large portion of the project pipeline. As such, we believe that the reconstruction efforts could take place over a longer timeframe and have revised our real growth construction estimate for 2012 (from 3.9% to 3.8%) and 2013 (from 2.1% to 2.4%) accordingly. Over the long term, we believe there are still growth opportunities in the infrastructure sector and have reflected this in our forecasts, with infrastructure activity driving construction growth.
Key developments in the sector:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- In September 2012, the Japanese government has announced that it plans to cease nuclear power production by 2040, reports The Irish Times. The goal drew intense opposition from business groups and communities whose economies depend on local nuclear power plants. The cabinet formally endorsed a vague promise to 'engage in debate with local governments and international society and to gain public understanding'.
- In September 2012, the Japanese government provided de facto approval to restart construction of two nuclear power plants in Aomori Prefecture and Shimane Prefecture. Electric Power Development (J-Power) is developing the Oma nuclear power plant, while the Shimane nuclear complex is owned by Chugoku Electric Power.
- In early-October 2012, the Japanese government announced that it is considering the removal of several ageing sections of Tokyo's elevated expressways and replacing them with underground tunnels. The project is estimated to cost around JPY4.3trn and would most likely need some form of private sector participation as the government has limited funds to support the project.
- In October 2012, Tokyo Gas announced that it was interested in joining with Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to rebuild some of the utility's ageing thermal power plants. TEPCO plans to establish a special-purpose vehicle to jointly operate the 3600 megawatt (MW) Sodegaura gas-based power plant, allowing Tokyo Gas to invest in the plant's reconstruction.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- India Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- France Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013