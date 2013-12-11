Recently Released Market Study: Jewellery in Mexico

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The unit prices of real jewellery fell from Mx$4,265 in 2012 to Mx$4,220 in constant value 2013. This decrease can be explained mostly by the fall in the international prices of gold observed over the year. In 2013 gold jewellery accounted for 80% of the value of real jewellery, followed by silver, with a 7% value share.
Euromonitor International's Jewelleryin Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Costume Jewellery, Real Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jewellery market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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