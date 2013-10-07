Recently Released Market Study: JSC ARMZ Uranium Holding (Formerly JSC Atomredmetzoloto) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Fast Market Research recommends "JSC ARMZ Uranium Holding (formerly JSC Atomredmetzoloto) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available