New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Aloe vera drinks became the most significant story in 2013 given the significant number of emerging options, including the participation of the leading manufacturers Florida Bebidas and Cooperativa de Productos de Leche Dos Pinos. These drinks have strongly benefited from the increasing interest towards health-oriented products amongst local consumers, who are also influenced by the globalisation process and a strong cultural grounding. Even though such products are not locally manufactured and...
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Euromonitor International's Juice in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
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- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Costa Rica
- Global Juice Report 2013
- Costa Rica Juice Category Profile 2013
- Soft Drinks in Costa Rica
- Juice Market in Latin America to 2019: Market Guide
- Still and Sparkling Wine Market in Costa Rica: Databook to 2017
- Costa Rica Beverage Forecasts March 2014
- Cooperativa de Productos de Leche Dos Pinos, RL in Soft Drinks (Costa Rica)
- Fortified Wine Market in Costa Rica: Databook to 2017