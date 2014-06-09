New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Juice in India by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all ambient and chilled liquid and frozen sales of fruit and vegetable pure juices, nectars, juice drinks and carbonated fruit juices i.e. which consumers can drink without adding water or frozen juice products which are reconstituted. It excludes syrups, cordial and squashes where consumers must add water. Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade) sales. Market size for Juice in India is given in INR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Juice Drinks
- Nectars
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for India. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Dabur India Limited, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Others
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