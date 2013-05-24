Recently Released Market Study: Keppra (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "Keppra (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Keppra (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
Keppra (levetiracetam) is an approved first-in-class AED developed and marketed by UCB. The drug received FDA approval in November 1999, and EU approval in September 2000. Levetiracetam is also marketed under the brand E Keppra in Japan. Keppra is formulated as film-coated tablets, as a solution for oral administration, and as a solution concentrate for infusion. It has been the most successful of all the newer AEDs introduced in the last 20 years, and its blockbuster sales have propelled the relatively small Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB into the big leagues (Shorvon, 2009). Levetiracetam works by selectively binding to SV2A. SV2A is involved in the release of neurotransmitters, and binding it may help reduce excessive neurotransmitter release and stabilize electrical activity in the brain, thus preventing seizures. Kepprahas action against many types of generalized as well as partial seizures, and has also been shown to be effective in some patients in whom other drugs are ineffective. Unlike many AEDs, Keppra has an alerting rather than a sedating effect, which may contribute to its popularity (Shorvon, 2009).
- Overview of Epilepsy, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Keppra including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Keppra for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Chaina and India
