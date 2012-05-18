Recently Released Market Study: Kingfisher in France: Local Profile

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Kingfisher in France: Local Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- This is a comprehensive report covering Kingfisher' operations in France. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Kingfisher France's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Highlights
Kingfisher France embarked on a store expansion strategy and plans to open two new stores by 2012-13, in addition to modernizing existing stores.
Kingfisher plans to focus on offering more private label products to counter fragile market conditions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Kingfisher France, in partnership with its suppliers and partners, aims to provide sustainable and affordable home products to customers.
Scope
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher' operations in France. It is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Kingfisher' France strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in France. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in France.
An insightful analysis of Kingfisher France providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Kingfisher and its key competitors in France. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report provides key financial and operational performance data for Kingfisher France for 2007-2011.
This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Kingfisher' operations in France with information on its history, store formats, private labels, and news and key employee biographies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kingfisher France, Kingfisher PLC
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- Kingfisher in France: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- Kingfisher in Spain: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- Kingfisher in China: Local Profile
- Kingfisher in Russia: Local Profile
- Kingfisher in Poland: Local Profile
- Kingfisher in the UK: Local Profile
- Kingfisher - SWOT Profile
- Praktiker in Poland: Local Profile and Global Analysis
- Tengelmann in Poland: Local Profile and Global Analysis