Recently Released Market Study: Leukocare AG - Product Pipeline Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Leukocare AG (Leukocare) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based in Germany. It develops immunomonitoring systems for the treatment of rapid diagnosis of inflammation and tissue damage. The company provides solutions for protein stabilization applied in biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, functionalized medical devices and diagnostics. It can functionalize a wide variety of surfaces including wound dressings, orthopedic implants, catheters, patches, stents, and columns for ex-vivo blood treatment. The company has developed a standardized assay, which measure the concentration of cell-free DNA in patient plasma. Leukocare leverages its comprehensive biofunctional coating expertise in product-focused industry partnerships. Its research and development facilities are present in Frankfurt/Main. The company is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified for its Quality Management System (QMS). Leukocare is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Leukocare AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
