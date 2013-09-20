Recently Released Market Study: LG Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "LG Corp in Consumer Appliances (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LG Corp is ranked fourth in global major appliances, in terms of volume. LG is well accepted as a company offering innovative and high-tech products. India was LG's largest market for consumer appliances in 2012. However, due to intensive competition in India in addition to the weakening local currency against the US dollar, it is recommended that LG should continue focusing on cost optimisation and localisation in India as well as expand to other potential countries such as Russia and the US.
Euromonitor International's LG Corp in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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