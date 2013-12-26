New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Malaysia to 2017: Market Databook"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Malaysia. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for distribution channels. 'Life Insurance Distribution Channels in Malaysia to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Malaysia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysian life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for distribution channels in the life insurance industry in Malaysia for the period 2008 through to 2017.
- Historic and forecast data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players for the period 2008 through to 2017.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering distribution channels in Malaysia.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on value of commissions, share of total market commissions, gross written premiums- new business, number of new policies sold and number of players.
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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