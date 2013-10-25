Recently Released Market Study: Life Insurance in the US - a Snapshot (2013)

New Insurance market report from Mintel: "Life Insurance in the US - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Life Insurance in US by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers whole of life and term life insurance taken out by individuals and employers. Market size comprises gross new life insurance premiums on products which pay out only on policy holder's death or diagnosis of a terminal illness. Market size for Life Insurance in US is given in USD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for US. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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