Recently Released Market Study: LTE Solutions and Market Opportunities

New Fixed Networks market report from MindCommerce: "LTE Solutions and Market Opportunities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Migrating cellular networks to fourth generation (4G) via the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard and other supporting technologies is a monumental effort.
This research package is comprised of comprehensive research addressing LTE technology, market analysis, business case assessment, company analysis, opportunity assessment, application evaluation, and more. It is a must have bundle of reports for anyone focused on broadband wireless business, market, and/or technology.
Audience:
- Cellular, wireless ISP's, cable TV MSO's, and fixed network service providers
- LTE vendors, start-ups, vendors, investors, and industry analysts
- IP backbone service providers and VoIP service providers
- Telecom regulators and government agencies
- Enterprise telecom and IT managers Municipal IT and telecom managers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond, Second Edition
- Next Generation Network (NGN) Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Public Safety LTE: A Global Assessment of Market Size, Technology, Vendor Trends and Spectrum Allocation 2012 - 2016
- Tekelec: LTE Drives Opportunities in Diameter, Policy and Subscriber Management
- Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities
- Global LTE Industry Landscape: Adoption, Applications, Deployments and Subscriptions by Region, Country, Spectrum and Operator 2011 - 2015
- Top Telecom 2012: Trends, Business Issues, Technologies, and Applications
- Telecom Compendium 2012
- Broadband Wireless Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond