Recently Released Market Study: Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- South Africa saw highly volatile gold prices during the review period, which caused uncertainty among gold jewellery producers, retailers and consumers. South Africa was the world's largest producer of gold at the start of the review period in 2007 but dropped to fifth place by 2012, as production dropped due to the high cost of gold production. This decline in gold production made the country more vulnerable to global fluctuations in gold prices and indeed contributed to a rise in gold prices...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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