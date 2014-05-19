New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Luxury travel goods had positive retail value growth of 6% in 2013, together with the increasing number of South Korean travellers. As more and more people regard tourism as an effective chance to refresh themselves, demands for travel goods also shows positive growth in general. Amongst these travellers, those who want to have their own and differentiating travel goods tend to look for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Rimowa or Goyard, which have strengths in heritage, design and function.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Travel Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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