New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Travel Goods in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Compared to other areas in luxury goods, luxury travel goods remains rather small and demand tends to be obtained from a niche group of consumers. Most of the time, bags and luggage tend to be some of the favourite items in consumers' wish lists. A growing demand supporting a rapid growth of luxury bags and luggage benefits sales of luxury travel goods under the same umbrella brand. Strong brand names are playing an important role, as a number of consumers adopting luxury bags are also...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Travel Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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