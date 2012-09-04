Recently Released Market Study: Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Our Malaysia freight outlook remains comparable to last quarter, with subdued economic growth holding back transport demand. However, the release of new official freight volume data for past years has caused us to rework some current estimates and forecasts; in addition we continue to monitor a range of downside risks. On economic growth, we still take a below-consensus position, stressing the dampening effects of lower demand from the country's key export markets such as Singapore, the US, and China. We also note structural changes within the country that are shifting the drivers of growth from outward-facing exports to inward-based consumer demand, and from manufacturing to services.
BMI predicts GDP growth at 3.3%, down from 5.1% last year. The value of foreign trade (imports + exports) will grow by 3.4% in real terms, down from 4.5% in 2011. That said, we expect the country's major freight modes to continue to perform reasonably well for a variety of reasons. Port traffic is supported by greater reliance on intra-Asian and local trade, which is holding up better than global longhaul trade routes. Air freight is growing faster than GDP, while railway growth, in contrast, is more subdued this year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- The real value of Malaysia's total trade will rise by a predicted 3.4% in 2012, a slowdown on the estimated 4.5% expansion experienced in 2011.
- Total cargo volume handled at Port Klang will rise by 7.7% to 209.1mn tonnes in 2012, while volume at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas will rise by a slightly higher 8.2% to 141.01mn tonnes.
- Rail freight volume is projected to rise 1.8% to 6.203mn tonnes in 2012 and to average 4.0% annual growth in the five-year period to 2016.
- Air freight volume is set to grow by 4.1% to 8.471mn tonnes in 2012, down on the 7.0% growth rate achieved in 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Germany Freight Transport Report 2012
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Ukraine Freight Transport Report 2012