New Construction research report from Ken Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The report titled "Malaysia Green Buildings Industry Outlook to 2018 - Rising energy Costs and Depleting Natural Resources to Drive Sustainable Development" presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering aspects including how green buildings improve business, key drivers, constraints and value chain of green buildings industry, construction spending in Malaysia, market size by number of registered and certified green buildings, gross floor area, market segmentation by ratings, by states, types of buildings. The report also entails a detailed analysis of key developments in the industry, environmental impact and technology analysis of green buildings. A brief snapshot of green buildings industry across different economies of the world has been included in the report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Malaysia is a dynamic economy which has been evolving constantly over the years. It is a middle income country and has transformed itself since 1970s from a producer of raw materials into a promising multi-sector economy spurred by high technology, knowledge-based and capital intensive industries. Malaysia's dependence on non renewable source of energy is increasing with the rising population and urbanization in the country. Malaysia, in recognizing the issues of climate change and energy security, has taken the step to promote Green Technology (GT) as part of the solution. It is anticipated that the promotion of green technology would facilitate the achievement of Malaysia's commitment to adopt an indicator of a voluntary reduction of up to 40% in terms of emissions intensity of GDP by the year 2020 compared to 2005 levels. Green technology will be one of the emerging drivers of economic growth for the country to achieve high-income status while addressing the imperative issue of the sustainability.
In South East Asian economies (including Malaysia) across the world, the green building projects accounted for a share of nearly 39% in the total projects as of 2012. The number of registered projects with GBI to attain a green certification in Malaysia was ~ in 2009 which rose to ~ in 2013. The number of GBI certified projects escalated by ~% in 2012 and ~% in 2013. The total number of GBI certified buildings in the country rose to ~ in 2013 from ~in 2010, which clearly indicates the level of acceptance by the property market.
Non- residential new constructions occupied the largest gross floor area in Malaysia capturing area of ~ square meters as on March 2013 which rose to ~ square meters by March 2014. Residential new constructions made a contribution of more than 45% in 2013 and 2014 respectively of the total green floor area in the country. The Non-residential sector received the largest number of GBI certifications in Malaysia till March, 2014, accounting for ~% share of the total certified projects, followed by ~residential new constructions (capturing ~% of the share) in 2014.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Saint Gobain, Lafarge, Du Pont
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Top 20 North America Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013
- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Permanent Magnet Market, By Types (NdFeB, Ferrite, SmCo, Alnico), End User Industry (Consumer Electronics, General Industrial, Automotive, Medical Technology, Environment & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Others) & Geography - Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Origin Energy Resources Limited Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - 2013
- Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, a-glucanase & Mannase), & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others)-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Rosetta Resources Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2013
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2013
- Noble Energy, Inc. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update