Recently Released Market Study: Malt Liquors in Mexico: Industrial Report

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Malt Liquors in Mexico: Industrial Report"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Malt Liquors market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Since it is third largest exporter of beer in the world, domestic demand for malt liquors in Mexico effectively escaped the recession unscathed and by 2011 reached Mx$132 billion.
- Mexican beer is one of the country’s most prolific economies with 63% of the domestic population consuming one or more of the brands. In 2009, 75% of total expenditure on alcoholic drinks was spent on beer. The decline in total beer volume sales in 2010 was partly attributable to increasing maturity, but mainly due to the impact of the economic crisis on employment and consumer spending in Mexico. When the downturn began in 2009, many consumers were forced to cut spending on goods and services, particularly non-essentials like beer. This situation was compounded by the decision of the two biggest beer companies to increase their prices in 2010, so as to maintain their margins amidst falling demand. Price increases were the main reason beer current value sales continued to grow in 2010 despite the decline in volume terms. Furthermore, inexpensive beer performed the best, and it is expected to be the major driver in the recovery of alcoholic drinks because of the volume of sales that it represents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
