Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The aquaculture industry is growing quickly and it is going to play an increasingly crucial role in the production of food globally; with Marine Harvest being the biggest of this type of company it is in an excellent position for the future. However there are certain issues which could damage the industry's prospects.



Report Features and Benefits



- Break down of Marine Harvest's operations and why it decided to move onto the NYSE

- An assessment of where its competitors are up to in comparison and what similarities and differences they have

- Looking at the kind of controversies the industry has been embroiled in and how damaging they are and might be for Marine Harvest

- Looking at the aquaculture industry as one of the most important global suppliers of protein, this case study compares it with traditional agriculture

- an assessment of what the future looks like for Marine Harvest and the Aquaculture industry



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Report Highlights



The global aquaculture market has developed significantly since it became more industrialized as a process. Now it is one of the key sources of protein and in some species areas produces more tonnage of fish than the fishing industry.

There are a number of elements of controversy in the fish farming market which continue to damage its reputation. The main area criticism comes from is the environmental aspect. Damage to ecosystems, huge sea lice infestations, use of pesticides and spreading disease are all problems for the industry.

The potential introduction of genetically modified salmon could cause a major problem for the industry and the issues are quite complex. There is an emerging player with the technology to produce rapidly growing animals that are more efficient to farm than natural species.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What are Marine Harvest's global operations like and what are its key products driving growth?

- Who are Marine Harvest's main competitors and what are the main threats they represent?

- How has the global aquaculture market developed from an developing market to a highly advanced and relied on protein producer?

- What are controversies that continue to surround fish farming and why do campaigners attack the industry?

- With the potential introduction of GM salmon from other companies, is Marine Harvest threatened by this new entrant?



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