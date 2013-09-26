Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Male Toiletries Sector in Australia" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Male Toiletries market in Australia. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Australian Male Toiletries sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Increasing awareness of grooming habits means the Male Toiletries market is split into two: the mature, slow growing Disposable Razors and Blades category, and the faster growth in Pre- and Post-Shave Cosmetics, as men adopt more complex and increasing varied grooming routines.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Australian men are taking greater pride in their appearance and taking care of themselves more than ever, which are primary reasons for the growth in Males Toiletries Market. Australian Males are moving towards more comfortable shaving solutions which suit their specific skin sensitivities, moving away from traditional water, barbers razor and blade for shaving needs.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Australian Male Toiletries sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Male Toiletries categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Male Toiletries sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Male Toiletries categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Male Toiletries categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Male Toiletries sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
After Shave and Post-Shave Cosmetics are increasingly targeting a broader range of the facial skincare needs of men, as shaving becomes part of more holistic personal care routines.
Technological Innovation, such as razor design, will offer close and comfortable shaving solutions and is helping Men's Disposable Razors and Blades to grow in share. Cosmetics innovations are also helping Pre-Shave Cosmetics to grow faster.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nivea, L'Oreal, Schick, Nui, Symbion, TriShave, Unilever, Procter and Gamble, Woolworths
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