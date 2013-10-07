New Consumer Goods market report from Canadean: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Skincare market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Skincare sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Japan is one of the fastest aging nations among developed countries. Consumers above the age of 65 accounted for 24% of the population in 2012, while children aged 14 and under made up only 13% of the population. Consumer Packaged Goods companies are increasingly tapping into the lucrative "grey" market with a range of products targeting the elderly population.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Japan's aging population means the importance of anti-aging products will increase. However, this market isn't confined just to older women; a significant opportunity is developing among young adult women, who are adopting a "preventative" anti-aging skincare regime in order to prevent premature aging and enjoy better skin later in life.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Skincare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across five Skincare categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Skincare sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of five Skincare categories: Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Body Care, Depilatories, Facial Care, Hand Care, and Make-up Remover categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Skincare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Skincare sector.
Key Market Issues
Therapeutic Skincare brands like Mentholatum Acnes Creamy Wash and Yu-Be Moisturizing Cream are becoming increasingly popular in the traditional market of consumers who have problem skin, and are positioning themselves to compete against mainstream skincare brands.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Shiseido, Johnson and Johnson, Nivea Kao Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Japan Ltd., KracieHoldings, Ltd., Jurry Company Co., , Kao Corporation, ROHTO Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Juju Cosmtics Co., Ltd.
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