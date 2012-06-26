Recently Released Market Study: Maximising Recovery Rates in Consumer Debt

Recently published research from Timetric, "Maximising Recovery Rates in Consumer Debt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- During such difficult financial times, where the economic environment remains volatile, debt collection agencies can only rely on the methods and strategies that they employ to increase the rates of debt collection and recovery. Debt collectors are faced with a multitude of challenges: external economic pressure, consumers with rising delinquency rates who are also faced with multiple credit relationships, and increasing competition in the debt collection agency. Considering this, obtaining a deep understanding on the various strategies in collecting debt implemented in various countries is a must to help improve debt collection rates and contribute to a rapid recovery from the global economic crisis. Different countries address debt collection in a myriad of ways such as through field visits, a third party debt collector, buying and selling of debts, and regular and constant reminders via multiple communication channels. There are also some who utilise threats and send lawsuits. The wide variation of debt collection practises makes it even more important to study and analyse each one of them so as to obtain a deeper understanding of the debt collection industry, financial industry, and banking industry.
Key Highlights
- Debt collection agencies are faced with an unusual and complex financial environment, a ballooning number of defaulters and high bank de-leveraging
- Debt collection techniques are evolving. It is much easier now, even compared to a few years ago, to determine market characteristics and prescribe new collection techniques
- Legacy processes such as credit bureaus, non-traditional scoring methods and internal scoring models are no longer relevant - agencies pursuing these routes are putting themselves at a disadvantage
- Debt collection is not just a purely operational procedure - efficiency now plays a key role
Scope
- A global look at debt collection, with a focus on best practice, and also consumer behaviour and analysis
- A specific look at the issues impacting growth and development - unemployment, salary and wage rates and credit demand
- Numerous case studies from the US, which remains the most sophisticated market from a collector's perspective
- The report is supported by numerous charts and diagrams
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report is updated to take account of post crisis tools and technologies for collection
- It provides information on global best practise in debt collection but also presents analyses of the cause and effect of each practise
- It looks at debt collection both on a regional and a country basis
- There is an increasing emphasis on data management in the form of the risk analysis of each account segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Reintegra, Hunter Warfield, MVBA, Eversheds, MGt, HBOS
