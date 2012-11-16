Recently Released Market Study: Meat in India

Fast Market Research recommends "Meat in India" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- An increase in total meat volume sales in 2011 can be attributed to higher disposable incomes. With nearly 50% of the population being below the age of 30 and an overall increase in discretionary income, Indian consumers are moving away from their religious beliefs, especially the younger generations. The young consumers of the country are open to eating non-vegetarian food more than the older generations. A major section of the country remains purely vegetarian, with vegetables and fruits the...
Euromonitor International's Meat in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
