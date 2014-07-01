New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meat in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The biggest story about meat in the UK in 2013 was undoubtedly the horsemeat scandal, in which equine meat was found in beef ready meals. However, while this has had a predictably high impact on ready meals, the effect on sales of fresh meat have not been as significant as predicted. Even beef, the meat most tainted by the horsemeat revelations, only declined slightly, with the beef and veal category posting a 1% drop in total volume sales in 2013. Fresh meat as a whole maintained its position...
Euromonitor International's Meat in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
