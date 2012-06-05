Recently Released Market Study: Medicated Skin Care in Turkey

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Medicated skin care faces significant competition from the beauty and personal care industry as a number of products are regarded more as cosmetics than medicine, because of the problems they are designed to solve. Medicated skin care includes products that are bought by consumers as self-medication, rather than treatments for more severe dermatological problems such as eczema or allergies. Substitutes for products in this category are usually cosmetic products rather than medicines.
Euromonitor International's Medicated Skin Care in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Medicated Skin Care, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Medicated Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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