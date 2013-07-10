New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Peripheral Vascular Stents for the Lower Extremity - Current and Future Players". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global Peripheral Vascular Stent (PVS) market. Through GlobalData's analysis, it is evident that currently the peripheral vascular stent market for the lower extremity is saturated with bare metal stents, followed by covered stents. However, as clinical data and appropriate reimbursement and costs are established, adoption of innovative stent technologies such as drug-eluting stents and bioabsorbable stents will increase in the future. Key players in the peripheral vascular stents market include Abbott Vascular, Bard Peripheral Vascular, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation, Covidien, Medtronic and W.L. Gore and Associates. with emerging players including Atrium Medical Corporation, IDEV Technologies, and Terumo Corporation.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Peripheral Vascular Stent (PVS) market.
- Competitor assessment.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), including interventionists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Peripheral Vascular Stent (PVS) market.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Vascular, Amaranth Medical, Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Atrium Medical Corporation, Bard Peripheral Vascular (C.R. Bard), Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, 3D Biotek, 480 Biomedical, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation (Johnson & Johnson), CorInnova, Covidien, Cytograft Tissue Engineering, Flexible Stenting Solutions, IDEV Technologies, Kyoto Medical Planning, Medtronic, Nexeon Stent, Nipro Corporation, NovoStent Corporation, OptiMed, PeriTec Biosciences, Synergy Flow, Tepha, Terumo Corporation, TissueGen, Translumina, Vascular Concepts, Veryan Medical, VueKlar Cardiovascular, W.L. Gore & Associates, Zorion Medical
