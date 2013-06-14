Recently Released Market Study: Medline Industries, Inc. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Medline Industries, Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Medline Industries, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Medline Industries, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Medline Industries, Inc. market share information in seven key market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Incontinence Devices, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Measurement Devices and Respiratory Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Medline Industries, Inc. operates in - Hospital Supplies, Nephrology and Urology Devices and Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- Medline Industries, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan, United States, Italy, Spain, France, China, United Kingdom, Germany and India.
- Medline Industries, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Incontinence Devices, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Respiratory Measurement Devices and Respiratory Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Medline Industries, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cardinal Health, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Health Care, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, Paul Hartmann AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., 3M Health Care Ltd., Lifelong Meditech Ltd, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Inc., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., Permobil AB, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Oy, KBB A.S., Medikal 2000 AS, Cognate India, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Unicharm Corporation, Coloplast A/S, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Covidien plc, ONTEX International N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc., Astra Tech Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Artsana S.p.A., Hypermarcas SA, Pro Descart Industria e Comercio Ltda (Inactive), Rochester Medical Corporation, Abena A/S, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, LMA International N.V., Intersurgical Ltd., King Systems Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Vygon SA, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Vincent Medical Mfg. Co., Ltd., TRACOE medical GmbH, Shaoxing Haitian Medical Device Co., Ltd., Penlon Limited, I-Flow Corporation, Philips Respironics, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Oridion Systems Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., ResMed Inc., Air Liquide S.A., OSI Systems, Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Astro-Med, Inc., MEKICS CO., LTD, Mediana Co.,Ltd., Lamprecht AG, SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP s.r.l., Fleming Medical Limited, Ivens S.A., Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, Intermed Equipamento Medico Hospitalar LTDA., AirSep Corporation, Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, JIUXIN MEDICAL ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Leistung Engineering, Fanem Ltda, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., Ginevri s.r.l., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Apex Medical Corporation, Flexicare Medical Limited, Laerdal Medical AS, PanGas AG, Aerogen (Ireland) Ltd, Salter Labs
