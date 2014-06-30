Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Grooming in Bolivia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Bolivian consumers from middle- and high-income segments continue to demand products that are specific to their gender. In 2013, these consumers had the means to pay for these products and companies responded by making them widely available through retail and direct selling. Men's grooming in Bolivia is steadily growing thanks to the increasing demand and availability of products. Whilst men's grooming products are slightly expensive, consumers from these segments do not mind paying more to...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
