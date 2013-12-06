Recently Released Market Study: Men's Outerwear in Greece

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Men's Outerwear in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Men in Greece are not particularly fond of clothes shopping and in the context of the recession they seemed to be more willing than women to sacrifice purchases and allocate their money elsewhere. Another factor that contributed to the decline in sales has been that menswear is often purchased by women. Financially ridden female consumers have therefore postponed purchases of clothing for their partners in order to cover their own needs for shopping.
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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