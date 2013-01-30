Recently Released Market Study: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (Meridian) is a fully integrated life science company. It undertakes research, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of a wide range of diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and related products. The company also offers biopharmaceutical enabling technologies and a variety of biological and non-biological materials for use in proficiency testing programs. Meridian's strong therapeutic areas are gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. The company also undertakes contract development and manufacturing of specialty biologicals, antigens, antibodies, reagents and related technologies used by biopharmaceutical companies, other diagnostic manufacturers and researchers. Meridian markets its products to hospitals, veterinary testing centers, reference laboratories, research centers, physician offices and diagnostics manufacturers in over 60 countries throughout the world. Meridian is headquartered in Ohio, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Meridian intends to form development and marketing partnerships, research collaborations, technology in-licensing with other companies which would enhance the company's capabilities, clinical program and product pipeline. It recently signed an agreement with Premier Healthcare Alliance. The company focuses on its product portfolio expansion by building strong operating base besides gaining expertise through agreements and collaborations. This intent is reflected from the recent launch of SensiFAST, a product for gene mutations and SNP Analysis.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Meridian Bioscience, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Armune BioScience, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Masimo Corporation (MASI) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis