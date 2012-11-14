Recently Released Market Study: Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- BMI View: Mexico has swapped positions with Brazil within BMI's Risk/Reward Rating assessment in Q412, indicating the possibility of fundamental changes in the two markets due to the macroeconomic factors. We note that the improving regulatory environment as well as the outperforming economic growth makes Mexican pharmaceutical market more attractive to multinational drugmakers.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: MXN161.45bn (US$12.99bn) in 2011 to MXN175.09bn (US$13.41bn) in 2012; +8.4% in local currency terms and +3.3% in US dollar terms. US growth forecasts lower from Q312 due to exchange rate factors.
- Healthcare: MXN872.57bn (US$70.21bn) in 2011 to MXN929.92bn (US$71.26bn) in 2012; +6.6% in local currency terms and +1.5 % in US dollar terms. US growth forecasts lower from Q312 due to exchange rate factors.
- Medical devices: MXN52.05bn (US$4.19bn) in 2011 to MXN57.61bn (US$4.42bn) in 2012; +10.7% in local currency terms and +5.4% in US dollar terms. US growth forecasts lower from Q312 due to exchange rate factors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Mexico receives a Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) of 58.4 in Q412. Mexico swaps positions with Brazil ranking the fourth out of the 17 Americas markets surveyed in our proprietary regional RRR rating system. Globally, the country also moves upwards from 29th to 25th out of the 95 countries included in our pharmaceutical universe.
Key Trends And Developments
- BMI has revised up its forecast for Mexico's pharmaceutical market after analysis of recent positive developments and an improved macroeconomic outlook. This increasingly optimistic view is due to the government approving more innovative medicines from multinational drugmakers and facilitating patient access to the most commonly requested anti-cancer drugs. It has improved the sector's regulation system to require scientific proof of a treatment's effectiveness and evidence-based descriptions of drugs. There have also been more affordable medicines introduced in the generic drugs market by local and foreign companies. In addition, BMI has maintained its above-consensus real GDP growth forecast of 3.4% for 2012 and we have upgraded the 2013 forecast from 2.7% to 3.2%, despite Mexico's vulnerability to external shocks. The forecast is a result of our expectation of strong domestic demand and rising investment inflows, which will generally have a positive impact on the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.
