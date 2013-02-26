Recently Released Market Study: Microwaves in Canada

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Microwaves in Canada"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Although few innovations were introduced in microwaves in Canada during 2012, a variety of interesting features have now become all but standard on the vast majority of microwaves sold in Canada. These features include auto-defrost functions, child locks, digital control panels, variable fan speeds, sensor-controlled cooking and reheating, ventilation systems and warming lamps which can keep food warm safely.
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
