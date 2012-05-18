Recently Released Market Study: Middle East and Africa Wealth Markets Database

Fast Market Research recommends "Middle East and Africa Wealth Markets Database" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- The boom years were driven by global oil demand and buoyant economies, but 2008 slammed some Middle East and Africa economies into reverse. Affluent population growth will be moderate in the 2011-15 period, but lingering issues like the property crash in the UAE and export ties to Europe in South Africa mean these populations will not see 2007 growth for the foreseeable future.
Report Scope:
- Identify your target customer base in an individual country or across the region with detailed segmentation covering 10 liquid asset bands in USD
- Compare key wealth management markets by detailed breakdown of the number of individuals and onshore liquid assets in seven countries
- Understand the distribution of financial assets across a country's affluent population
- Evaluate the resilience and growth prospects of key Middle East/Africa wealth markets in light of recent global instability and local economic drivers
- Build your forward plans using our forecasts of wealthy individuals and the value of their onshore liquid assets to 2015, split by liquid asset band
Report Highlights
Affluent liquid assets in South Africa and Saudi Arabia, the countries with the lowest proportional affluent populations, fared worst in 2006-10.
Affluent liquid assets in Oman and Qatar proved resilient during the period 2006-10 and will show double digit growth for the period 2011-15f.
There are strong differences on a country-by-country level, with the Kuwaiti wealth market showing a much higher penetration of affluent individuals than Saudi Arabia or South Africa. Kuwait has the highest percentage of affluent individuals with 9.6% of its adult population being affluent.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Which countries have weathered recent crises the best and had the highest growth in affluent assets in 2011?
- Where are the countries with the fastest growing affluent populations?
- How large is the HNW market in my target country?
