Recently Released Market Study: Mining Equipment: Global Industry Guide

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Mining Equipment: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Mining Equipment industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global mining equipment market grew by 13.7% in 2011 to reach a value of $48.6 billion.
In 2016, the global mining equipment market is forecast to have a value of $98.2 billion, an increase of 101.9% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 62.4% of the global mining equipment market value.
Market Definition
