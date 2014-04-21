Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Mixed Retailers in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Mixed retailers continued to see a decrease in value sales in current terms in 2013 as it did over the rest of the review period. This was due to a worsening economy that resulted in a reduction of consumer expenditure and/or consumption. In 2013, mixed retailers registered a value sales decrease of 2% in current terms, which was a slightly-better performance than that of 2012 but worse than in 2011. This development was attributable to a weak Czech economy, which had a direct impact on...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Czech Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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