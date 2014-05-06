Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Mobile Device Management Market - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Mobile Device Management Market by Solutions (Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Network Service Management), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise) - Global Advancements, Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
With the rise in the usage of mobile devices by employees at work, the market for mobile device management has grown. This market has adopted and integrated latest technologies considering the significant demands from organizations across all industry verticals. This market involves the implementation of software and security solutions to create a secured mobile environment. The overall mobile device management market in this study is defined as the summation of MDM solutions and services.
North America and Europe have the highest MDM penetration, and the regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America offer a lot of opportunities for MDM vendors as many organizations are yet to adopt MDM solutions.
Several organizations have not implemented MDM solution because of the complexity and cost involved in it. Along with this, organizations face security concerns whenever data centers for cloud based deployment models are used. Therefore, it is estimated that the acceptance of MDM solutions would take some time.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise. A few of the global assumptions include political, social, economic and technological factors. For instance, exchange rates are some of the factors which are expected to have an impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging Asia Pacific regions.
This report will help the mobile device management vendors in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market on the basis of solutions and services which cover the entire MDM market. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split into various industry verticals and regions.
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2. The report will help MDM suppliers better understand the competitors and gain more insights for better positioning of business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, which include end user analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital funding. This report covers company profiles of major players in this market.
3. The report will help suppliers understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints and opportunities.
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