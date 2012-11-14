Recently Released Market Study: Mobile Phones in Australia

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Phones in Australia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Volume sales of smartphones exceeded feature phones in Australia for the first time in 2011 as consumers adopted the enhanced features of smartphones which enable them to communicate and stay informed by giving them access to the latest news and their social networks. The soaring popularity of the Android operating platform allowed brands such as Samsung and LG to convert increasing numbers of Australian consumers to smartphones during 2011.
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Phones - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Mobile Phones in Germany
- Mobile Phones in Mexico
- Mobile Phones in Japan
- Mobile Phones in Australia
- Mobile Phones in Europe
- Mobile Phones in Belgium
- Mobile Phones in Brazil
- Mobile Phones in the Netherlands
- Mobile Phones in India