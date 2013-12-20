New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Oil product demand growth was held hostage by outside forces in late August/early September as issues regarding Syria's use/non-use of chemical weapons in its ongoing civil war pushed crude oil prices to their highest levels in more than two-years, and lifted refined products prices as well. Add to this the economic instability felt when a major, growing industrialized nation, such as India, sees its currency lose more than 25% of its value in a short period of time, and the observer sees growing instability in many parts of the world. China had already seen its growth fall to single-digits from double-digits.
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Meanwhile, Europe seems to have weathered the worst of its most recent recession and is slowly moving into recovery phase. And the US, long a global basket case economically, also seems to be posting better growth numbers in recent quarters. So, can Europe and the US recover enough to lift the other countries out of recession, or will the downward pull be too great?
Scope
- In one concise document, the reader gains a sense of world supply and demand of refined products and the health of the overall world economy.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Buyers and sellers of gasoline, gasoil/diesel and jet kerosene need to know where the the supply and demand trends are heading so they can go into the markets better armed. This publication helps them make better decisions.
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