Recently Released Market Study: Motorcycles in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)

Fast Market Research recommends "Motorcycles in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Motorcycles in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers off road bikes, mopeds, scooters small and large motorbikes. It excludes non-motorised two wheelers. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Motorcycles in South Africa is given in new registration with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Passenger Airlines in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Terminals to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- South Africa Oil Markets, 2012
- South Africa Gas Markets, 2012
- Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Scenario in Brazil, Russia, India, Indonesia, China and South Africa (BRIICS) - Infrastructure, Investment and Regulations Analysis to 2020
- Baby Food in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Coffee in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Solar PV in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016