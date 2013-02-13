Recently Released Market Study: Netherlands Business Forecast Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Netherlands Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Core Views
The Dutch economy is set to slow in the coming quarters as the eurozone sovereign debt crisis massively weighs on economic activity and confidence levels.
While immigration and community cohesion remain controversial issues in Dutch politics, the economy will remain centre stage over the medium term. Following parliamentary elections in September, a deteriorating economic outlook will keep the pressure on the next government, especially as the proposed public spending cuts starts to put pressure on the unemployment rate.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised our 2012 real GDP growth estimate to -1.1% from -0.6%.
